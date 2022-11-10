Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 2.4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.69. 11,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday.
Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14.
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
