SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 186,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,684,287 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $35.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.