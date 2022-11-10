SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,613. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

