SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Position Lowered by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 2.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 761,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 371,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 331,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,496.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 268,683 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

