SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.84% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $102,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,876. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94.

