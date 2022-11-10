SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2,059.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 10,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,475. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

