SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after purchasing an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $49.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.