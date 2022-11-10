SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. 1,766,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

