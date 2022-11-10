SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.