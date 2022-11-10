SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $21.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $455.33. 151,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.