Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPIR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Spire Global Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 200,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

