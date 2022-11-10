Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.19

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.19 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 215.25 ($2.48). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.52), with a volume of 183,342 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($2.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.00) to GBX 341 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.57) to GBX 305 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.45) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.47).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £888.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.68.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.