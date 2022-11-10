Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 712.9% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 273,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

