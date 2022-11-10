SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSAAY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Further Reading
