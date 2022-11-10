SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSAAY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.