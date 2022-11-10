SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

