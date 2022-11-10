ssv.network (SSV) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00046937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $81.06 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

