Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

MDT opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

