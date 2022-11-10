Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $226,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

