Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $251.92 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

