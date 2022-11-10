Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

