Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.7 %

SBUX traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 504,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

