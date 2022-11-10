Starname Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $903,456.65 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Starname has a market capitalization of $903,456.65 and $463.03 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

