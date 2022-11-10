Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Status has a market cap of $78.65 million and $11.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02111723 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,912,249.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

