Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

