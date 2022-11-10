Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Up 5.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLJF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.