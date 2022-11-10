Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $259.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,636,661,519 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

