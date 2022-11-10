Stephen K. Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $12.69 on Thursday, reaching $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 576,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

