Stephens Trims Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Target Price to $5.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YELL. TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Yellow Trading Down 8.2 %

Yellow stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Insider Activity at Yellow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,626.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $45,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

