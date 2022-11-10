Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STER. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sterling Check Stock Down 16.8 %

STER stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

