Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDT. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE BDT traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.97. 123,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,828. The firm has a market cap of C$374.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.68.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

