Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

BNEFF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.