Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at 3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of 3.87 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.04.
About Stingray Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stingray Group (STGYF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.