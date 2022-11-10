Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at 3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of 3.87 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.04.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

About Stingray Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.