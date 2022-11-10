Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 10th (AML, AV, AZN, BME, DOX, DSP, FLTR, FR, GPH, IHP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 10th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 564 ($6.49) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 485 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £151.47 ($174.40) price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.67) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.07) target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,785 ($32.07) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) target price on the stock.

