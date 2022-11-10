Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,118 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 855 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares during the period. Washington University bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa Trading Down 35.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

VCSA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 243,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,615. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

