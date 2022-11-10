StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Price Performance

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exterran

About Exterran

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exterran by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 57.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.