StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
