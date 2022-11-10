StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 39.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

