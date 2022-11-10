StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
