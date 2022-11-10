StockNews.com Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $887.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

