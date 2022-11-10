StockNews.com Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

