Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,025 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. 74,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

