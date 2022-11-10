Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 6.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

NYSE ACN traded up $17.22 on Thursday, hitting $283.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,474. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.