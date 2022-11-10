Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.64. 55,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.