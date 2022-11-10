Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 550,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.