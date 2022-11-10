Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 61.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE SNV traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,911. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

