Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.34. 114,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.