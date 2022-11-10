Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 73,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

