Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 11,092 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

