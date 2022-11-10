Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 504.2% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,038. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($14.50) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

