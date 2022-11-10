STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 386,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

