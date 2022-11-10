Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.47

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.89 million and approximately $34.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.13 or 0.07413761 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00086768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,901,073 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

