Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.47

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.89 million and approximately $34.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.13 or 0.07413761 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002084 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00086768 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032344 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00068025 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001783 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013096 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000284 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,901,073 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
