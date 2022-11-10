Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.97 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $297.17 or 0.01709293 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.97 billion and $470,426.36 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 282.63248723 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $654,505.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

